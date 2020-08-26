U19 boys to be prepared for next challenge in three phases





Barring Iftekhar Hossain Ifti, all of the 45-member preliminary squad, have already joined the camp. Ifti is set to join the camp within a couple of days after overcoming coronavirus successfully.

The camp will run till September 18 after which the coaches will choose a final batch and eliminate some members.

The whole training camp is divided into three different parts, said the batting coach Mehrab Hossain Opee.

"Our camp will be divided into three different parts. In the first part, we will work on the specific skillset of the players. There is five-day skill training for the pacers, spinners and batsmen. Then there will be an eight-day net session. We hope the players will be able to assess themselves during these two parts," Mehrab said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The former opener who has played international cricket for a long time for the national team, said that the youngsters will start match practice at the end of the camp.

"In the third and final part, we will create three teams comprising the players of this preliminary squad, and they will play a few matches among them which will help us call the final team," he added.

Meanwhile, the young cricketers are very happy to have the opportunity to start practice finally.

"It's good to be back here again. This is a good opportunity for us. I would like to thank BCB for this initiative," Prantik Nawrose Nabil, who was a part of Bangladesh's squad during their first U19 World Cup triumph earlier this year in South Africa, told the media.

"We couldn't train due to the pandemic. Credit goes to the board who has arranged this camp with all the facilities we require to be prepared well and cover-up the lacking which we had due to the pandemic," he added.

His teammate Rihad Khan echoed the same, saying, "It's a good thing to practice together. The mistakes we have been doing so far can be fixed in this intense training." -BSS















