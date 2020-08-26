

McMillan named Tigers' batting coach for SL tour

McMillan's name was heard as the one-time consultant for Tigers during the tour soon after the confirmation of the series since regular batting coach Neil McKenzie showed his unwillingness to go to Sri Lanka amidst coronavirus threat.

McKenzie however, stepped down from the post of Tigers' batting mastery irrespective to the formats showing family reasons. BCB, after the segregation of Proteas instructor, is unwilling to appoint a new fulltime coach in hurry. The board wants one batting coach for both red and white balls for a long time.

Cricket Ops Chairman and Board Director Akram Khan recently informed that they have four available options for Sri Lanka trip including McMillan. BCB by the way, penned McMillan finally.

Team Bangladesh is scheduled to depart for Colombo by the last week of September to play a three-match Test series of the ICC World Test Championship against hosts. The series is scheduled to start on October 24.

Tigers will join in a month-long conditioning camp in Sri Lanka to cope with and prepare for international actions after a long gap of five months. They will also join in a practice camp at home before leaving Dhaka. McMillan will join the team during its pre-tour camp in Sri Lanka.

In a decade-long international career for the Black Caps, McMillan had scored over 8000 international runs for New Zealand in Test, ODI and T20 formats. Following his retirement as a player McMillan performed the role of New Zealand's batting/fielding coach from 2014-2019. He also has coaching experiences with Canterbury, Middlesex and Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab.















