Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020, 12:03 AM
latest
Home Sports

McMillan named Tigers' batting coach for SL tour

Published : Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Sports Reporter

McMillan named Tigers' batting coach for SL tour

McMillan named Tigers' batting coach for SL tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has presumably appointed former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan as the interim Batting Consultant of Bangladesh National Team for the forthcoming tour to Sri Lanka. BCB formally confirmed the news by an official media release.
McMillan's name was heard as the one-time consultant for Tigers during the tour soon after the confirmation of the series since regular batting coach Neil McKenzie showed his unwillingness to go to Sri Lanka amidst coronavirus threat.
McKenzie however, stepped down from the post of Tigers' batting mastery irrespective to the formats showing family reasons. BCB, after the segregation of Proteas instructor, is unwilling to appoint a new fulltime coach in hurry. The board wants one batting coach for both red and white balls for a long time.
Cricket Ops Chairman and Board Director Akram Khan recently informed that they have four available options for Sri Lanka trip including McMillan. BCB by the way, penned McMillan finally.
Team Bangladesh is scheduled to depart for Colombo by the last week of September to play a three-match Test series of the ICC World Test Championship against hosts. The series is scheduled to start on October 24.
Tigers will join in a month-long conditioning camp in Sri Lanka to cope with and prepare for international actions after a long gap of five months. They will also join in a practice camp at home before leaving Dhaka. McMillan will join the team during its pre-tour camp in Sri Lanka.
In a decade-long international career for the Black Caps, McMillan had scored over 8000 international runs for New Zealand in Test, ODI and T20 formats. Following his retirement as a player McMillan performed the role of New Zealand's batting/fielding coach from 2014-2019. He also has coaching experiences with Canterbury, Middlesex and Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ailing Djokovic advances, Serena claws out victory
Spurs target 'Monster' Kim pulled from China press conference
Ronaldinho released from Paraguay detention after five months
U-19 cricketer Ifti to join camp after overcoming coronavirus
Vengsarkar and Rajput propose a farewell match for MS Dhoni
Wicket-keeper's challenge to focus for a long time
Don't burst coronavirus bubble, Kohli warns IPL stars
U19 boys to be prepared for next challenge in three phases


Latest News
3 more witnesses testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
UN declares Africa free of polio
US concerned over situation in Rakhine
Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul
2 children drown in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Flu season could make US coronavirus testing delays even worse
College admission results out
Anderson reaches 600-wicket club
Govt considering resuming previous transport fare: Quader
Treating Covid-19 may lead to increased antibiotic resistance, finds UK study
Most Read News
County's virus death toll surpass 4,000 mark
This year's PEC exams cancelled
Bir Uttam CR Dutta no more
Siblings found dead in Brahmanbaria
Akij Group director Sheikh Momin Uddin dies of coronavirus
Mother, son found dead in Ctg house
Biman extends flight suspension till Sept 15
Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh
Urgency of National Legal Framework for refugees
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft