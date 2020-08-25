2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills





RAB-15 detained the duo while they were entering Khurushkul Majhirghat area of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila on Sunday.

The detainees were identified as Md Billal, 45, of Dakshin Hajipara in Sadar upazila and Md Ayaz, 34, of H-16 block in Balukhali Rohingya camp.

Colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, Additional Director General of RAB confirmed the matter during a media briefing on Monday.

Col Tofayel said, "During interrogation, the detainees confessed that they were involved in drug dealing for a long time. We have learnt that a section of trawler owners are involved in yaba smuggling."















COX'S BAZAR, Aug 24: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday detained two people including a Rohingya man with 1.3 million pieces of banned yaba pills in the Bay of Bengal along Cox's Bazar.RAB-15 detained the duo while they were entering Khurushkul Majhirghat area of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila on Sunday.The detainees were identified as Md Billal, 45, of Dakshin Hajipara in Sadar upazila and Md Ayaz, 34, of H-16 block in Balukhali Rohingya camp.Colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, Additional Director General of RAB confirmed the matter during a media briefing on Monday.Col Tofayel said, "During interrogation, the detainees confessed that they were involved in drug dealing for a long time. We have learnt that a section of trawler owners are involved in yaba smuggling."