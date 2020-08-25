Kim is ‘in a coma, his sister takes control’





SEOUL, Aug 24: A South Korean diplomat has speculated that Kim Jong Un is in a coma and his sister is being positioned to take control of North Korea. Chang Song-min, an ex-aide to late-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung, believes Kim has been in a comatose state since April, and that all of his public appearances have been faked.Chang speculated that Kim Yo-jong, the dictator's younger sister, is now being groomed for leadership after spy chiefs claimed that she has been promoted to de-facto deputy leader of the country.Chang Song-min, a former aide to late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, has alleged that the Hermit Kingdom's honcho has become seriously ill amid speculation about his limited public appearances this year.Intelligence officials are said to have told a closed-doormeeting of security chiefs that Kim has put his sister in charge of foreign policy toward the US and South Korea. The role, if confirmed, would make her de-facto second-in-command of the country.