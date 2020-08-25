Judgement against 3 cops, 2 informers on Sept 9

The judgement in the case against five people including, three former policemen of the Pallabi police, over the custodial death of Jony, a cloth trader of Pallabi in the city will be

delivered on September 9.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court on Monday fixed the date of judgement after hearing arguments of both the prosecution and defence side.

This is the first judgement after enactment of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 in the history of the country.







