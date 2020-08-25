Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:13 AM
latest
Home Front Page

First Custodial Death Case

Judgement against 3 cops, 2 informers on Sept 9

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Court Correspondent

The judgement in the case against five people including, three former policemen of the Pallabi police, over the custodial death of Jony, a cloth trader of Pallabi in the city will be
delivered on September 9.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court on Monday fixed the date of judgement after hearing arguments of both the prosecution and defence side.
This is the first judgement after enactment of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 in the history of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya repatriation failed as Myanmar didn’t comply with int’l measures  
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Kim is ‘in a coma, his sister takes control’
Judgement against 3 cops, 2 informers on Sept 9
Sonia Gandhi stays Congress interim chief
BD fails to attract Japanese investors leaving China
Tortured for ‘cow theft’: Cox’s Bazar mother, daughter get bail
BD won’t allow local integration of Rohingyas, FS tells webinar


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft