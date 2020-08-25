Sonia Gandhi stays Congress interim chief

NEW DELHI, Aug 24: Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress party's interim president for now, new chief to be elected within next 6 months. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has concluded after 7 hours.

High drama unfolded at the the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting with a furious Rahul Gandhi questioning the timing of a letter targeting the Gandhi leadership and his reported allegation that signatories of the letter were in cahoots with the ruling BJP.

But amid reports of his sharp reactions, Rahul Gandhi as well as the

Congress put out denials. The denial came after senior leader Kapil Sibal, one of the signatories to the "dissenters'" letter, posted an angry tweet in reaction to Rahul Gandhi.





