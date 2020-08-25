BD fails to attract Japanese investors leaving China





The government missed the investment due to ambiguity of policies, bureaucratic complexities and absence of necessary infrastructures, irregularities and inefficiency of the concerned authorities. As a result, most of the investors have been investing in other countries leaving Bangladesh's offer, according to the sources.

Bangladesh Development and Investment Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) especially look after the issues of foreign investment in the country under the supervision of the Commerce Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry. Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Bangladesh Banks are also responsible for the matter.

According to the officials concerned working with the issue, a total of 87 Japanese companies withdrew their investments from China during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh was working to attract the companies for investing the huge amount in Bangladesh giving various offers.

But, they failed to attract them. No one of the companies has come to Bangladesh. Instead, they invested in countries like Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia. When Bangladesh is working hard to enhance its domestic-foreign investment in ICT sector, it fails to bring a single foreign company in the ICT sector. Despite having thousands of acres of land in the high-tech parks, only the local companies are investing there.

According to the latest policy of Bangladesh Bank for attracting foreign investments, the foreign companies will be able to open a foreign currency (FC) accounts for depositing the money. Earlier, the foreign currency accounts were opened only for sending dividends to their countries.

The foreign currencies which were kept in a FC account can be reinvested. Bangladesh Bank allowed the waiver to relax the provisions as part of the initiatives taken to attract foreign investment. But, the provision failed to attract the foreign investors due to other problems.

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank told this correspondent the nature of economy is changing drastically after the coronavirus crisis. At this time, the government hopes to get large investments from different countries of the world, especially those which have been leaving China.

"In such a context, various policies are being simplified including taking dividends from foreign investors. Under the current rules, they can take the entire dividend of a foreign investor without any kind of approval. Earlier, there were various restrictions in this case. However, within 30 days of remittance, the required documents must be notified to Bangladesh Bank," he added.















