Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:13 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BD fails to attract Japanese investors leaving China

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Mizanur Rahman

The government has failed to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), especially, of the 87 Japanese companies which are withdrawing investments from China and relocating their factories elsewhere amid the deadly coronavirus.
The government missed the investment due to ambiguity of policies, bureaucratic complexities and absence of necessary infrastructures, irregularities and inefficiency of the concerned authorities. As a result, most of the investors have been investing in other countries leaving Bangladesh's offer, according to the sources.
Bangladesh Development and Investment Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) especially look after the issues of foreign investment in the country under the supervision of the Commerce Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry. Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Bangladesh Banks are also responsible for the matter.
According to the officials concerned working with the issue, a total of 87 Japanese companies withdrew their investments from China during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh was working    to attract the companies for investing the huge amount in Bangladesh giving various offers.
But, they failed to attract them. No one of the companies has come to Bangladesh. Instead, they invested in countries like Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia. When Bangladesh is working hard to enhance its domestic-foreign investment in ICT sector, it fails to bring a single foreign company in the ICT sector. Despite having thousands of acres of land in the high-tech parks, only the local companies are investing there.
According to the latest policy of Bangladesh Bank for attracting foreign investments, the foreign companies will be able to open a foreign currency (FC) accounts for depositing the money. Earlier, the foreign currency accounts were opened only for sending dividends to their countries.
The foreign currencies which were kept in a FC account can be reinvested. Bangladesh Bank allowed the waiver to relax the provisions as part of the initiatives taken to attract foreign investment. But, the provision failed to attract the foreign investors due to other problems.
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank told this correspondent the nature of economy is changing drastically after the coronavirus crisis. At this time, the government hopes to get large investments from different countries of the world, especially those which have been leaving China.
"In such a context, various policies are being simplified including taking dividends from foreign investors. Under the current rules, they can take the entire dividend of a foreign investor without any kind of approval. Earlier, there were various restrictions in this case. However, within 30 days of remittance, the required documents must be notified to Bangladesh Bank," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya repatriation failed as Myanmar didn’t comply with int’l measures  
2 including Rohingya man held with 1.3 million yaba pills
Kim is ‘in a coma, his sister takes control’
Judgement against 3 cops, 2 informers on Sept 9
Sonia Gandhi stays Congress interim chief
BD fails to attract Japanese investors leaving China
Tortured for ‘cow theft’: Cox’s Bazar mother, daughter get bail
BD won’t allow local integration of Rohingyas, FS tells webinar


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft