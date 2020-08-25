Tortured for ‘cow theft’: Cox’s Bazar mother, daughter get bail





Judicial Magistrate Rajib Kumar Deb passed the order when they were produced before the court, said Advocate Omar Faruk.

A group of lawyers led by Advocate Elias Arif filed a petition before the court seeking bail for them.

Those who have been granted bail are - Parvin Akhter, 55, wife of late Abul Kalam of Kusumpur union in Patiya upazila, her daughters Selina Akhter Seli, 25, Rozina Akhter, 20.

But the court rejected bail petitions of two others in the same case.









Meanwhile, police on Monday arrested three people in connection with torturing the people, including a mother and her daughter, in public at Harbang union in Chakoria upazila on Friday afternoon on charge of cattle lifting.

The arrested personnel were identified as Nazrul Islam, jashim uddin and Nasir Uddin, according to police.



