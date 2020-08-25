BD won’t allow local integration of Rohingyas, FS tells webinar





possible.

"Bangladesh is fully convinced that Rohingyas must go back to Myanmar under conditions that they don't return here again," he said at a webinar on "Rohingya Crisis: Western, Asian, and Bilateral Perspectives".

"We reject any notion of local integration,"the Foreign Secretary said.

He said the global leaders should make sincere and greater efforts to secure conditions for Rohingyas to return to Myanmar and reintegrate into Myanmar society, with a clear pathway to citizenship.

Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) and North South University jointly organised the webinar in partnership with the High Commission of Canada as the Rohingya influx approaches third anniversary Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Masud said they are now faced with a strategy on part of Myanmar authorities to do nothing to restore normalcy in Rakhine, but to create difficulty for prospective returnees and finally to do whatever needed to frustrate efforts to repatriation.

With the recent clearance operations by Tatmadaw against the Arakan Army in Rakhine and the election in November, he said they have actually hit an impasse in terms of repatriation process.

"Given the enormity of challenges associated with longer-term stay on foreign soils, I would rather demand the international community to refocus on the creation of basic services, safety and security

and options for livelihood for returnees," Momen said.

Some 750,000 Rohingyas fled a brutal military campaign since August 25, 2017 and took shelter in Bangladesh, joining some 300,000 others who had fled earlier waves of violence since the 1980s.

Over the last three years, two attempts of repatriation under the insistence of Myanmar and some other countries failed as Rohingyas said the situation in Rakhine state was not safe and they did not have guarantee of citizenship and other fundamental rights.

Masud Bin Momen said now, considering the Covid-19 situation and conflicts in Rakhine, it seems Myanmar is making the Rohingya return difficult.

He also said Bangladesh is not allowing any third country resettlement of the Rohingyas on a basis where any country will take only a few members of the community.

However, he said, it can be considered if some countries work under a joint plan to settle some half a million Rohingyas to their countries.

The Foreign Secretary sought global cooperation in solving the Rohingya crisis that seems to be protracted.

He said Bangladesh has sacrificed over 6,800 acre of forest land to host the displaced Rohingya from Myanmar. Cox's Bazar, the camp areas suffered a huge loss of biodiversity and wildlife.

"Agricultural production in Cox's Bazar has been affected as most of the cultivable lands there are being used for shelters, operational activities and infrastructures of the UN agencies and others. The shortage of agricultural land has eventually created an enormous pressure on local agriculture as well as on food supply chain there," he mentioned.









"We'll soon conduct a go-and-see visit programme for relatives of sheltered Rohingyas and other representatives (in Bhasan Char),"Foreign Secretary said.

If they find the place better than the cramped camps in Cox's Bazar, he said, they expect to commence initial transfer of Rohingyas there after the Monsoon season.



