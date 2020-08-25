Daily detection rate of corona positive cases genuine: DGHS





People think that 19-22 percent daily detection rate of Covid-19 patients is prescribed.

Analyzing the rate of infection in Bangladesh over the last few weeks it was seen that the daily infection rate fluctuated in between 20 to 25 percent.

Over the last one month

the daily detection rate generally fluctuates between 20 and 25. But officials of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed that the detection rate was genuine, not prescribed.

The overall detection rate of corona positive patients in the country till August 24 was 20.40 percent.

Wishing anonymity, an official of the IEDCR said actually it was not any kind of prescribed rate. "Last month we assumed that the daily detection rate would decrease by minimum three to four percent but during Eid-ul-Adha people violated all kinds of health guidelines."

At that time, the Covid-19 transmission spread especially among old people resulting in a rise in the death rate After the Eid-ul-Adha.

"I think at the end of this month or towards the first week of the next month, the daily detection rate will come down as the situation of Covid-19 in Bangladesh is now stable," he added.

Public health experts described the situation as extremely risky, saying it is not yet time to ignore coronavirus.

This sudden rise and fall in death and infection rate are making it extremely difficult for experts to come up with any sorts of projection that may show how much the Covid-19 situation can deteriorate in the near future.

Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director (disease control) of the DGHS said there was no alternative to increasing the number of tests to get an accurate picture of the coronaviru.

"We have to move with the same pace of Covid-19. If we are late in making some decisions, Coronavirus will spread more. It's happening again and again. As long as the death toll does not fall below 20, we will remain in dangerous situation," he observed.

Prof Dr Mohammad Sahidullah, President of the National Technical Advisory Committee and President of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, said, "The coronavirus had decreased in Spain, but is now on the rise again. The situation is similar in South Korea. In our country, sometimes it is decreasing and sometimes it is increasing again. There is no room for complacency. So laxity in following the hygiene rules will lead to dangerous situations. As long as the number of infections does not fall below 1,000 in a day we are still in trouble."

Both Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS and Dr ASM Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer of IEDCR, said, "We are instructed not to speak before mass media."

















