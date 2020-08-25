Covid-19 deaths close to 4,000 in the country





As many as 2,485 new Covid-19 patients have been detected during the period, raising the total number of virus cases in the country to 2,97,083, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the dead, 31 were men and 11 were women. Twenty-one died in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, six in khulna, three in Rajshahi, two each in Rangpur and Mymensingh and one in Barishal divisions.

Thirty-eight of them have died at different hospitals and four at their respective residences.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 78.76 per cent or 3,137 of the total were men, and 21.24 per cent or 846 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 1,920 in Dhaka division, 880 in Chattogram, 322 in Khulna, 270 in Rajshahi, 184 in Sylhet, 167 in Rangpur, 155 in Barishal and 85 in Mymensingh.

Some 13,675 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 13,382 were tested in 91 labs across the country. So far 1,456,038 samples have been tested.

Around 61.56 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have so far recovered in Bangladesh, while 1.34 percent died.

Since March 8, 14,56,038 samples have been tested in the country and 20.4 percent of them turned out to be Covid-19 positive.









Currently, 52,727 people are in quarantine across the country. A total of 430,194 people have completed their quarantine period, the press release added.

