Three mega projects yield no positive results





The three projects are canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to remove water-logging from Chattogram at a cost of Tk5, 616 crore, the Water Development Board Project at a cost of Tk1600 crore and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Project worth Tk1256 crore.

The canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion project was undertaken on August 9, 2017 to end the longstanding water-logging problem in the city.

Under the project, the implementing agency was to re-excavate 36 canals of Chattogram city, construct nearby drains to remove rainwater, acquire 96 acres of land, and construct 176,000 meters of retaining wall, 85.68-km road, 48PC bridges and 6 culverts.

In the first phase a total of 13 canals were selected to evict illegal structures from both the banks of those canals.

The canals are Chaktai Khal, Maheshkhal, Maheshkhali Khal, Khondakia, Gaynarchara khal, Domkhal, Birza Khal, Bamanshahikhal, Tripurakhal, Noakhal, Rajakhali-2, Mariam Bibi Khal and Tekpara Khal.

A total of 11 contractors were appointed by the Engineering Division of Bangladesh army to conduct the digging works of 36 canals of the city.

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) under the Housing and Public Works Ministry is implementing the project scheduled to be completed by June 2020.

In this connection, CDA appointed a public organization 'CEGIS' as a consultant for the project.

The implementation of the project would help remove rainwater quickly from the city. According to the Project Authority sources, nearly 50 percent works of the project had already been done. But the entire project was scheduled to be completed by June last.

Besides, the constructions of five sluice gates at the estuary of five canals are nearing completion.

Meanwhile, CDA is constructing a total of 12 sluice gates in the estuary of 12 canals. But CDA could not yet complete the projects.

Another mega project was taken by the Water Development Board (WDB) at a cost of Tk1600 crore to remove water-logging. The project was approved at the ECNEC meeting held on February 27 in 2019.

Under the project a total of 22 sluice gates will be constructed. But strangely, the WDB is yet to begin the project.

The other project taken by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is implementing at a cost of Tk1256 crore to free the people from the curse of water-logging.

Under the project, a canal will be excavated from Bahadderhat to Bolirhat including the re-excavation and excavation of several new canals to pave the way for quick discharge of rainwater during the rainy season. The Chattogram City Corporation is implementing the project scheduled to be completed by June 2020 last.

The 2.9-km long and 65-feet wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20-feet wide road on both sides of the canal.

Strangely, the CCC began the works in January last but with no progress at all. Rather the CCC now wants to extend the deadline for the project.















