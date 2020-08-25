Govt may extend school, college holidays





The government is thinking of extending holidays in schools and colleges, as the corona virus situation is yet get back to normal.The announcement will be made after next Tuesday (August 25). According to the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the leave may be extended for another 15 days.An additional secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department, who did not want to be named, said on Monday as the current vacation ends on August 31 it has been decided toextend it further after the holidays.A virtual meeting of the departmental heads including the Minister of Education, State Minister for Education, Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education and Technical and Madrasa Department has been held on the issue.He said, "An extension could be announced tomorrow (August 25) considering the ongoing situation. He also hinted that the leave may be extended for another 15 days."