Water level in all rivers but Ganges starts falling



A marooned woman with her child standing on knee-deep flood water which submerged her house for over a month at Pukuria village under Dhunat in Bogura on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As a result, the flood situation in low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may improve in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Ganges and Padma rivers may continue to rise. But, water level at Goalondo in Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur may remain steady during in the next five days, according to the Flood Forecasting and

Warning Centre (FFWC).

It has also forecast that water level in the rivers around Dhaka city may continue to rise.

According to the FFWC forecast, there is no possibility of flooding in Brahmaputra basin in the next 10 days.

"Water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may steadily fall and it's decreasing at Elasin in Tangail and flood situation in Tangail may last till August 29," the FFWC flood outlook said.

During the next 10 days, it said, there is no significant probability of flooding at other corresponding stations of Brahmaputra basin.

Water levels in many rivers in the Ganges basin were recorded a rising trend on Monday due to the onrush of floodwater coming from the upstream.

Of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin, water levels went up at 14 points while receded at 15 points and remained stable at one point, according to the FFWC.

However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 27 points while above the danger level at three points.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Superintending Engineer for Rajshahi region Mukhlesur Rahman said they had recorded falling trends in many rivers, including the Ganges, Padma and some of the downstream rivers and tributaries of the Ganges basin on Monday.

Water level of the Padma River declined by 1cm further at Goalundo and the river was flowing 24cm above the danger level at the point on Monday morning, he added.

Water level in the Korotoa River further declined at Chak Rahimpur and Bogura and was flowing below the danger mark at the two points respectively.

Besides, a falling trend of water levels was recorded at the three points of the Jamuna River. The water level receded at Sariakandi in Bogura, Kazipur in Sirajganj and Sirajgonj.

FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said water level in the Mohananda River went up by 1cm at Chapainawabganj while the Atrai water level increased by 6cm at Mohadevpur in Naogaon.

















