Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:12 AM
RPO Amendment   EC Mahbub gives ‘note of dissent’  

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has given a 'note of dissent' to the three amendment proposals on the Representation of the People's Order (RPO) and Local Government Election Directing Laws.
The Commissioner said this while addressing the 69th meeting of the Election Commission held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda chaired the meeting.
He said the Secretariat of the Election Commission had earlier repealed the Representation of the People Order, 1972 and sent the draft of the Representation of the People Act 2020 to the Law Ministry.
According to the Law Ministry, the draft has been sent to the Ministry with the exclusion of 11 basic and procedural provisions.




The most concerning issue is the abolition of the direct power of the RPO or Section 91 of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, to cancel the candidature of an individual, which was vested on the Election Commission, he said.
In the written statement of note of dissent, the commissioner said that the exclusion of 91 section of RPO has given the power to the EC for cancelling candidature for violating laws.
"Such section has been included in the RPO with the consensus of all political parties. The previous commission tried to exclude it from the RPO but in the wake criticism from different quarters the commission changed it decision," he added.
"I think it is a suicidal decision of the Election Commission to move away from the sole power of direct cancellation of candidature," Mahbub said.



