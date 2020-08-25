Video
FFs, journos among 20 hurt in Ctg attack

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

A section of freedom fighters, including 10 journalists, were attacked by some miscreants in front of Chattogram Press Club while they were forming a human chain on Monday protesting burial of freedom fighter Ali Ashraf without state honour. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 24: Twenty people including 10 journalists, a number of freedom fighters and some activists of Muktijoddha Sangshad Sontan Command, were injured in an attack by some miscreants in front of Chattogram Press Club here on Monday.
Mohammad Mahsin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said Muktijoddha Sangshad Sontan Command organised a human chain in front of the Chattogram Press Club protesting burial of freedom fighter Ali Ashraf without state honour.
Chowdhury Farid, general secretary of Chattogram Press Club, said they took position in front of the Press Club in the morning.
Suddenly, the supporters of MP Mostafiz carried out an attack on their peaceful programme, leaving 20 people injured.
Metropolitan unit Muktijoddha Commander Mozaffar Ahmed, Banshkhali unit Commander Abul Hashem, Satkania unit commander Abu Taher, freedom fighter Azimul Islam Bhedu, district unit Muktijoddha Commander (finance) Abdur Razzak, Chowdhury Farid, general secretary of Chattogram Press Club Joynal Abedin, nephew of Guerilla Commander Moulvi Syed Ahmed and ten photo journalists were among the injured.


