

Shameem Ahsan new BD envoy to Italy

Ahsan is a career foreign service officer belonging to 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his diplomatic career, he worked in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Kuwait, Doha, Nairobi, Rome and Washington DC.

Prior to his present assignment, he served as Bangladesh Consul General in New York.

At the Headquarters, he served in various capacities including as Director General (External Publicity) and (Europe).









Ahsan completed year-long National Defence Course (NDC) on security, strategic and development issues from the National Defence College, Mirpur, Dhaka (2012).





