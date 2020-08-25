Video
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:11 AM
City News

Shameem Ahsan new BD envoy to Italy

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government on Monday has appointed Md Shameem Ahsan, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, as the next Ambassador to Italy.
Ahsan is a career foreign service officer belonging to 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.
In his diplomatic career, he worked in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Kuwait, Doha, Nairobi, Rome and Washington DC.
Prior to his present assignment, he served as Bangladesh Consul General in New York.
At the Headquarters, he served in various capacities including as Director General (External Publicity) and (Europe).




Ahsan completed year-long National Defence Course (NDC) on security, strategic and development issues from the National Defence College, Mirpur, Dhaka (2012).


