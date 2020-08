Former BAEC chairman Dr Dilip dies

Former Chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) Dr Dilip Kumar Saha died on Monday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, says a press release.He was 62. Hailing from Saturia in Manikganj, Dr Dilip left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and well wishers to mourn his death.He joined the commission on July 7 in 1983 and served as the Chairman of the commission before retiring from the service on 2 February in 2018.