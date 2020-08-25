

Testing times for our forests



It is unimaginable that rampant illegal logging in this forest has taken place just about a hundred yards away from Rangunia Range Office in Sharaf Bhata union under Chittagong's South Forest Department.



According to data from the Department of Forest, 10 percent of the country's total forestland has been lost since independence due to deforestation, land grabbing, leasing, and allocation for government and non-government projects.



Besides, illegal tree felling remains rampant in most reserved forests. This has been happening at a time when the government is trying to increase the country's forest coverage to 18 percent from the current 15.58 percent by 2030 -- a condition to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).



We call on our forest authorities to immediately a form a probe committee to investigate into the matter of illegal felling of trees in Rangunia Forest. Additionally, irresponsible forest officers, failing to protect that forest range must be immediately brought to book. According to forest department sources, small numbers of logs are often seized so that people don't bring up the issue of rampant illegal logging. And forest department insiders have also complained that many officials are involved in the racket.



Razing of our forests to the ground has been continuing in a regular and systematic manner. Those who are supposed to protect either look the other way or skim off the top. They are jeopardising our future, our biodiversity, and our wildlife. These perpetrators must not be allowed to get away with their crimes.











Particularly, it is crucial to recover the forest area which has been destroyed for giving refuge to Rohingyas in the southern part of Bangladesh. The degree of ecological damage has been horrendous. Media reports estimated the loss of Tk 456.08 crore for disappearance of trees of 6,163.5 acres of hilly land for building 30 makeshift camps and Tk 1,400 crore in ecological damages. The government will have to run the extra mile to reclaim the forest coverage in this area.



It is also important to note, the obvious damage being done to our forests stems from a lack of sincere political will towards conservation efforts. The projects being carried out in the Sundarbans-recently declared a "World Heritage in Danger" by UNESCO-are the best-known examples that constitute an utter neglect towards wildlife and biodiversity. In the end, as the world is fast becoming a victim of environmental damages of climate change, Bangladesh government should pay heed to conservationists and environmentalists and reverse the destructive steps being taken towards the environment. Nature's revenge is harsh. The country's total forest coverage stands at less than 10 percent, where it should have been 25 percent for maintain a country's ecological and environmental balance. In the midst of our shrinking forest reserves, the latest victim is the Rangunia forest reserve of Chittagong. However, the alarm bell does not seem to be heard by the officials who are supposed to protect the hill forests in Rangunia.It is unimaginable that rampant illegal logging in this forest has taken place just about a hundred yards away from Rangunia Range Office in Sharaf Bhata union under Chittagong's South Forest Department.According to data from the Department of Forest, 10 percent of the country's total forestland has been lost since independence due to deforestation, land grabbing, leasing, and allocation for government and non-government projects.Besides, illegal tree felling remains rampant in most reserved forests. This has been happening at a time when the government is trying to increase the country's forest coverage to 18 percent from the current 15.58 percent by 2030 -- a condition to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).We call on our forest authorities to immediately a form a probe committee to investigate into the matter of illegal felling of trees in Rangunia Forest. Additionally, irresponsible forest officers, failing to protect that forest range must be immediately brought to book. According to forest department sources, small numbers of logs are often seized so that people don't bring up the issue of rampant illegal logging. And forest department insiders have also complained that many officials are involved in the racket.Razing of our forests to the ground has been continuing in a regular and systematic manner. Those who are supposed to protect either look the other way or skim off the top. They are jeopardising our future, our biodiversity, and our wildlife. These perpetrators must not be allowed to get away with their crimes.Particularly, it is crucial to recover the forest area which has been destroyed for giving refuge to Rohingyas in the southern part of Bangladesh. The degree of ecological damage has been horrendous. Media reports estimated the loss of Tk 456.08 crore for disappearance of trees of 6,163.5 acres of hilly land for building 30 makeshift camps and Tk 1,400 crore in ecological damages. The government will have to run the extra mile to reclaim the forest coverage in this area.It is also important to note, the obvious damage being done to our forests stems from a lack of sincere political will towards conservation efforts. The projects being carried out in the Sundarbans-recently declared a "World Heritage in Danger" by UNESCO-are the best-known examples that constitute an utter neglect towards wildlife and biodiversity. In the end, as the world is fast becoming a victim of environmental damages of climate change, Bangladesh government should pay heed to conservationists and environmentalists and reverse the destructive steps being taken towards the environment. Nature's revenge is harsh.