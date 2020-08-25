Video
Letter To the Editor

Reduction of C-section during C-19

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Dear Sir
Recently an impressive report published in the media that unnecessary caesarean operations have been reduced at a satisfactory level during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Statistics shows caesarean delivery was 611 against 13523 normal delivery in February '20 and it has reduced to 291 against 11857 during the month of June in the government hospitals. According to WHO, the ideal range of C-section births in a country should be around 10 to 15%. In 2004, the number of C-section births in Bangladesh was just 4%. In a span of ten years, Bangladesh has witnessed a five-fold increase in the number of C-section deliveries.

Women who undergo caesarean surgeries are more likely to have an infection, excessive bleeding, blood clots, more postpartum pain, a longer hospital stay, and a significantly longer recovery. Injuries to the bladder or bowel, although very rare, can also happen. But natural births, on the other hand, enable mothers and babies to have physical contact sooner with breastfeeding beginning earlier. The rate of C-section births has witnessed an alarming increase as like epidemics in the last decade in Bangladesh. In fact, in urban areas, surgical deliveries in private hospitals-especially in the capital-have become so common that normal births are almost unheard of these days. Some unscrupulous clinic owners are so desperate that they can't imagine normal delivery without C-sections. They consider it a good lucrative business.





In the developed countries, unnecessary C-sections births have discourage seriously and we also expect such a policy from the government that will control the unnecessary C-sections delivery strictly.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



