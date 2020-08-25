

Three years of Rohingya influx in Bangladesh



Nearly seven lakh Rohingya have taken shelter from 25thAugust, 2017 to January 2018 in Cox's Bazar district from Myanmar through different border points of Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas. The local people of Ukhiya, Tteknaf, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila instantly stood by their side in such a horrific moment that will be memorable in the history. When the displaced Rohingya people came they were groaning in fear, hunger and thirst. At that moment the locals gave their reserved food as much as possible and had volunteered so that those helpless people can survive.



At that time, people from different parts of Bangladesh, both individually and collectively rushed to Cox's Bazar, Ramu, Ukhiya and Teknaf with relief assistance. Relief providers distributed there from the relief vehicle that created chaotic situations. Under this circumstance, under the leadership of Cox's Bazar district administration the relief items were distributed in an orderly manner with the help of law enforcement agencies.



During the current monsoon they are staying in small tents made of polythene at Kutupalong, Balukhali, Unchipara, Palongkhali hill slopes and Bangladesh part of Bangladesh-Myanmar no man's land. Some of them took shelter on existing makeshift settlement under Kutupalong refugee camp. In this situation Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) set up temporary camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas. Under MoDMR, by the leadership of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), different UN agencies, NGO,s, INGO,s and Red Cross and Red crescent partners started providing services in makeshift camps. They are provided with lifesaving emergency shelter items like bamboo, rope, tarpaulin and other recommended shelter kits due to government restrictions for building permanent houses.



They were provided general food items like rice, dal, oil and other food items through World Food Programme (WFP). Since there was no cooking fuel, they cut down trees from the nearby forests and used them as cooking fuel that caused extensive damage to the environment. It is to be noted that under this scheme, the trees planted are cut and the timber is sold after every ten years. Dividends are used as 45% government tax, 45% participant income and remaining 10% is used as reinvestment. To mitigate the impact of the environment and protect further deforestation, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been started to provide every household since 2018.



Over the time, site development of makeshift camps in the hills was carried out. Protection walls are provided by identifying risky areas to avoid landslides. Adequate drainage system is provided. At present, a latrine has been provided for a maximum of 20 persons according to standard operational procedure (SoP). Beside, safe drinking water has been ensured by installing deep tube-wells.



Ministry of home affairs (MoHA) and UNHCR provide one family attestation card to each family living in the camp which includes the names of every family member, tracking number, photograph and other relevant information. UNHCR has registered all Rohingya in the camp as Myanmar nationals and identity card (smart card) has been issued. They have come under cover of relief and other provided services through family attestation card and identity card. Currently, in accordance with SoP, the assistance of food, shelter/NFI, health, education, protection, nutrition, psychosocial support and cyclone preparedness program are being conducted by the Government of Bangladesh with the association of different domestic and foreign aid agencies.



About 336000 local people are directly affected by Rohingya crisis. The general food and LP gas are providing to the Bangladeshi host poor families living adjacent to the camp settlement. Apart from that, cash assistance programs are continuing for the local poor people and poor learners because of their financial hardship caused by the Rohingyas. Different developmental activities such as construction or structure development of school, college, mosque, madrasha, maktab, tube-well, latrine, bridge, and culverts are ongoing. The local road repairing is also underway for the host community. All these programs are being implemented with the support of different local and foreign aid agencies in coordination with the local government representatives.



Moreover, various projects run by GOs, NGOs and INGOs have resulted in extensive employment opportunities in the skilled and unskilled categories of the host community. More than that, according to the government's advice, the locals is getting priority in supplying relief items for the ongoing projects in the camps, fit up of construction materials for various infrastructures and contracting, so that many local people are getting the opportunity to earn money by doing business.



Near about one million forcefully displaced Myanmar nationals (FDMNs) are living in about 4000 acres of land in 34 camps under the management of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) in collaboration with various local and foreign aid agencies. Each camp is administrated by government officer (Camp in Charge), a representative of RRRC. The Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies are abuzz to face any kind of mishap in the camps.



Every Rohingya is hopeful that one day they will return to their homeland. To ensure their safe and dignified return the Bangladesh government and world community will have to work together with utter importance.

Mohammad Ekramul Hasan

Mridha, Camp Focal, Population

Movement Operation, Bangladesh

Red Crescent Society















