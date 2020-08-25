Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:10 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Md Harun-ar-Rashid
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Harun-ar-Rashid died of old age complications at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday evening. He was 75.
Harun-ar-Rashid, the former commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, was ex chairman of BRDB.
He left his five sons, three daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.
Former minister Anwar Hossain Manju, MP, among others, expressed condolences to the deceased's family members.

Ali Akbor Sheikh




KHULNA: Ali Akbor Sheikh, former Rupsha Upazila Chairman and District Unit Awami League (AL) Youth and Sports Secretary died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 54.
His first Namaz-e-Janaja was held on the city's AL Office premises after Zohr Prayer.
He was buried at his family graveyard in Rahimnagar Village in Rupsha Upazila of the district after holding second Namaz-e-Janaja in the afternoon, said District Unit AL Office Secretary Advocate Farid Ahmed.
Ali Akbor left his wife, one son, many relatives and well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
21 more contract corona in 2 dists
Lieutenant General (Rtd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, MP
Flood situation improves in S’ganj
Seven murdered in six districts  
13 detained on different charges
Two missing persons found dead in Meghna River
2 electrocuted in 2 districts


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft