



KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Harun-ar-Rashid died of old age complications at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday evening. He was 75.

Harun-ar-Rashid, the former commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, was ex chairman of BRDB.

He left his five sons, three daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.

Former minister Anwar Hossain Manju, MP, among others, expressed condolences to the deceased's family members.



Ali Akbor Sheikh









KHULNA: Ali Akbor Sheikh, former Rupsha Upazila Chairman and District Unit Awami League (AL) Youth and Sports Secretary died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 54.

His first Namaz-e-Janaja was held on the city's AL Office premises after Zohr Prayer.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Rahimnagar Village in Rupsha Upazila of the district after holding second Namaz-e-Janaja in the afternoon, said District Unit AL Office Secretary Advocate Farid Ahmed.

