Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:10 AM
latest
Home Countryside

21 more contract corona in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

At least 21 more people including a police officer were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Pirojpur and Kushtia.
PIROJPUR: Some 20 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours.
District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Sunday.  
Of the newly infected people, seven are in Sadar, five in Mathbaria, four in Nesarabad, two in Bhandaria and two in Kawkhali upazilas.
Among the total infected, 280 people are in Mathbaria, 251 in Sadar, 101 in Bhandaria and Nesarabad each, 72 in Nazirpur and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.
Meanwhile, two persons died of coronavirus in the district during this time, taking the total fatality cases to 19 here.
Of the deceased, one is in Sadar and another in Mathbaria upazilas.
Among the total deceased, six persons are in Sadar, five in Mathbaria, four in Nesarabad, two in Nazirpur, and one in Bhandaria and Indurkani upazilas each.
So far, 559 people have been recovered from the virus.  
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: The officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station in the district has contracted coronavirus.
OC Md Arifur Rahman is under life-support at Rajarbag Police Hospital.
His family members and the residents of the upazila urged everyone to pray for him.  
Local sources said his condition is remained unchanged till Saturday.  


