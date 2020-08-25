Flood situation improves in S’ganj





Meanwhile, people who had taken shelter at the shelter centres or on the embankment have started going back home.

Sirajganj Water Development Board Sub-Divisional Engineer AKM Rafiqul Islam said the Jamuna River is now flowing 12cm below the danger level.

The long lasting flood starting from first week of June has affected 1,18,000 families in the district and left 5,50,000 people marooned.

Moreover, roads, educational institutions and fish sector including many other sectors have been affected badly. The flood-hit people need government assistance to recoup their loss.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdur Rahim said list of flood-hit people is being prepared. Their rehabilitation programme will start accordingly.

He also said a total of 575 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, Tk 9.5 lakh in cash and Tk 21 lakh for baby-food and fodder have been distributed in the district.

So far, 400 MT of rice and cash Tk 9 lakh remain in stock.

Tabibur Rahman, executive engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering, said due to the third phase of flood, 2,362 tube-wells and 2,277 latrines were damaged, and 1,055 tube-wells were submerged in the areas.

A total of 125 tube-wells and 247 latrines were installed. Besides, 1,100 tube-wells have been repaired and 70 elevated.

However, 1,50,000 water purification tablets have been distributed among the flood victims.

Acting Deputy Director of Sirajganj Department of Agricultural Extension SM Shaheed Nur Akbar said crops of 22,665 hectors of land have been partially damaged while crops of 7,000 hectors entirely damaged.

More than two lakh farmer families have been affected while the total damage caused by the flood is worth about Tk 225 crore.









Some 4,000 farmers received fertiliser and seed for cultivating Aus paddy in one bigha of land.





