Seven murdered in six districts  





FARIDPUR: Two siblings were hacked to death in front of their father by their rivals in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Monday following a dispute over fishing.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Matubbar, 25, and Rakib Matubbar, 20, son of Gias Matubbar of Haoli Gangadhardi Village in the upazila.

The victims' paternal uncle Bari Matubbar, also Nurullaganj Union Awami League President, confirmed the incident.

He said Rakib went to a beel (water body) adjacent to his house on Sunday evening for fishing. At that time, his co-villager Saddam Matubbar along with his four sons Kamal, Salam, Abjal and Jamal threw away Rakib's fishing net that led to a conflict.

Local Arbitrator Motaleb took the responsibility to settle the matter at night.

"As Motaleb did not settle the matter till Monday morning, Saddam's followers equipped with lethal weapons attacked the house of Gias and hacked his two sons indiscriminately, leaving them critically injured," said Bari Matubbar. He also said that his nephews died on the way to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Police, however, detained Saddam Matubbar and Salam Matubbar in this connection.

Additional police have been deployed to avoid further violence, the OC added.

NARSINGDI: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in three days.

A woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Bazirmor area of the district town on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Reshmi Begum, 35, wife of Ripon Mia, a resident of Kurinal Village in Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Local sources said Ripon and Reshmi rented a room in Al Mamun Residential Hotel at around 11am.

Later, they were locked into an altercation. As a sequel to this, Ripon stabbed Reshmi at around 12:15pm, leaving her seriously injured.

The hotel staffs rushed Reshmi to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Narsingdi Sadar Model PS OC Biplob Kumar Dutta Chowdhury confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Ripon and the hotel owner Bahadur in this connection. On the other hand, a man was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday for playing music with a loud speaker.

The deceased was identified as Apu Das, 34, son of Anil Das, a resident of Hajipur Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Nurul Islam, a resident in the village, along with four to five people asked Anil to stop playing music in his home with loud speaker at around 12:30pm.

Then two groups locked in a clash over the issue, leaving Anil dead on the spot and two others injured.

Of the injured, Al Amin, 45, was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Sadar PS OC Biplob Kumar Datta confirmed the information adding that, police have detained Nurul Islam in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A housewife was allegedly strangulated by her husband over dowry in Enayetpur area of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Dolena Khatun, 33, was the wife of Mamun Khan of Rupnai Village and daughter of Sultan Hossain of Khukni Village.

Police sources said Mamun often created pressure on Dolena to bring money from her father. Following this, they had locked into altercation for long.

However, Dolena was strangulated to death at her home in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday morning.

The deceased's brother Ibrahim Hossain alleged Mamun with his family members killed Dolena over dowry.

Enayetpur PS OC Mollah Masud Parvez confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Anwara Begum, 40, was the wife of Nazir Hossain, a resident of Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said the couple locked into an altercation at night.

At one stage, Nazir hacked Anwara to death with a machete.

Villagers and family members caught Nazir from the scene and handed him over to police.

The body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumar Rai and Kashipur Union Parishad Chairman Goljar Hossain Mondal confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man was beaten to death by his rivals in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman Khalil, 50, a resident of Mathafata Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Khalil had been at loggerheads with his neighbour Suleman over the ownership of a land in the village for a long time. The duos engaged in an altercation over the issue in the afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, supporters of Suleman beat Khalil and hit on his head with a stick, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Tentulia Model PS OC Johurul Islam confirmed the incident.

SATKHIRA: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her sister-in-law in Goyra Village of Kalaroa Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Sakina Khatun, 35, was the wife Anwar Hossain of the area.

Local sources said an altercation took place between Sakina and her sister-in-law Marzina Khatun over a trifling matter.

At one stage of the altercation, Marzina hacked her indiscriminately, leaving her dead on the spot.

Confirming the matter, Kalaroa PS OC Sheikh Munir Ul Gias said police detained Marzina, her husband Imanur Rahman and their son Zahid Hasan in this connection.















