13 detained on different charges





DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested four persons for gambling in Kaharol Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Md Mubarak Hossain, 55, Md Ziarul Islam, 36, Md Abul Kashem, 42, and Md Anwarul Islam, 38. Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector of Kaharol Police Station (PS) Md Hasan Faruque conducted a drive in Rampur area and arrested the them from the gambling spot.

A case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with three coins from pre-British, British and Pakistan periods, and phensidyl in Sapahar Upazila of the district early Sunday. The arrested person is Selim, 20, a resident of Khanjanpur Village in the upazila. RAB-5, in a press release at around 11am, confirmed the matter.

According to the press release, a team of RAB led by Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid conducted a drive in the village at around 1am and detained Selim.

A coin of the pre-British period, worth about Tk 50 lakh, one of British period, worth about Tk 35.5 lakh, and another of Pakistan period, worth about Tk 2.5 lakh; 194 bottles of phensedyl, a mobile phone set, two SIM cards and a memory card were recovered from his possession. Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act and the Antiquities Act are on the process to be filed with Sapahar PS.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh, in separate drives, arrested four persons including two Rohingya men with gold bars and yaba tablets in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Md Redwan, 18, son of Md Anwar of Block A/7 under No. 9 Rohingya Camp, Md Akhter Hossain, 30, son of late Nazir Ahmed of Block B/28 under Camp No. 8 in Balukhali, Md Riduan, 20, son of Rahmat Ali of Uttar Leda Lamani Para area, and Md Robi Alam, 27, son of Abdus Salam of Pashchim Leda area.

BGB sources said, a team of BGB-2 arrested Redwan and Akhter with four gold bars of 56 brori 15 ana from a Balukhali-bound ease-bike in Hoyaikong BOP Check Post area in the upazila at around 8pm.

Later, the same team of BGB arrested Riduan and Robi from a Cox's Bazar-bound CNG with 20,000 yaba tablets.

The arrested were handed over to the police after filing two separate cases against them with Teknaf PS.

BGB-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohammad Foisal Hasan Khan, PSC, confirmed the incident.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police arrested four persons for gang-raping two garments workers in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday night. The arrested persons are: Shahinur, 30, son of Abdul Barek, Kalam, 26, son of Ayub Dhali, Jahangir, 30, son of Billal Hossain, and Babu, 18, son of Alim Hossain. They all are residents of Bidai Village in the upazila and work as CNG drivers. The victims lodged a case file against five persons with Sreepur PS on Sunday.

According to the case statement, the accused took the victims, ready-made garments workers in Akbar Cotton in Habirbari area of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh, to an abandoned place on Friday afternoon and violated them.

Being informed by the relatives of the victims, police rescued them, but the rapists fled the scene.

Later, police arrested four of the accused in separate drives in different places on Saturday night.

Another accused Moksedul Islam went into hiding after the incident. Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur PS Khandaker Imam Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the victims were sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for physical test.



















Thirteen people were arrested on different charges in four districts- Dinajpur, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar and Gazipur, in two days.DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested four persons for gambling in Kaharol Upazila of the district on Sunday.The arrested persons are Md Mubarak Hossain, 55, Md Ziarul Islam, 36, Md Abul Kashem, 42, and Md Anwarul Islam, 38. Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector of Kaharol Police Station (PS) Md Hasan Faruque conducted a drive in Rampur area and arrested the them from the gambling spot.A case has been filed with the PS in this connection.SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with three coins from pre-British, British and Pakistan periods, and phensidyl in Sapahar Upazila of the district early Sunday. The arrested person is Selim, 20, a resident of Khanjanpur Village in the upazila. RAB-5, in a press release at around 11am, confirmed the matter.According to the press release, a team of RAB led by Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid conducted a drive in the village at around 1am and detained Selim.A coin of the pre-British period, worth about Tk 50 lakh, one of British period, worth about Tk 35.5 lakh, and another of Pakistan period, worth about Tk 2.5 lakh; 194 bottles of phensedyl, a mobile phone set, two SIM cards and a memory card were recovered from his possession. Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act and the Antiquities Act are on the process to be filed with Sapahar PS.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh, in separate drives, arrested four persons including two Rohingya men with gold bars and yaba tablets in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The arrested persons are Md Redwan, 18, son of Md Anwar of Block A/7 under No. 9 Rohingya Camp, Md Akhter Hossain, 30, son of late Nazir Ahmed of Block B/28 under Camp No. 8 in Balukhali, Md Riduan, 20, son of Rahmat Ali of Uttar Leda Lamani Para area, and Md Robi Alam, 27, son of Abdus Salam of Pashchim Leda area.BGB sources said, a team of BGB-2 arrested Redwan and Akhter with four gold bars of 56 brori 15 ana from a Balukhali-bound ease-bike in Hoyaikong BOP Check Post area in the upazila at around 8pm.Later, the same team of BGB arrested Riduan and Robi from a Cox's Bazar-bound CNG with 20,000 yaba tablets.The arrested were handed over to the police after filing two separate cases against them with Teknaf PS.BGB-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohammad Foisal Hasan Khan, PSC, confirmed the incident.SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police arrested four persons for gang-raping two garments workers in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday night. The arrested persons are: Shahinur, 30, son of Abdul Barek, Kalam, 26, son of Ayub Dhali, Jahangir, 30, son of Billal Hossain, and Babu, 18, son of Alim Hossain. They all are residents of Bidai Village in the upazila and work as CNG drivers. The victims lodged a case file against five persons with Sreepur PS on Sunday.According to the case statement, the accused took the victims, ready-made garments workers in Akbar Cotton in Habirbari area of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh, to an abandoned place on Friday afternoon and violated them.Being informed by the relatives of the victims, police rescued them, but the rapists fled the scene.Later, police arrested four of the accused in separate drives in different places on Saturday night.Another accused Moksedul Islam went into hiding after the incident. Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur PS Khandaker Imam Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the victims were sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for physical test.