Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:10 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two missing persons found dead in Meghna River

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Aug 24: Two missing persons were found dead in separate incidents in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district in three days.
The body of a diver, who went missing in the Meghna River in the upazila on Sunday, was recovered on Monday morning.
Deceased Md Mamun, 40, was a resident of Banaripara Upazila of Barishal District.
Hatiya Nalchira Ghat River Police In-Charge Md Akram Hossain said a lighter ship named Mithila Salman-3 got crippled in the river.
Three divers including Mamun, came from Dhaka, started repairing ship from Sunday afternoon. At one point, Mamun went missing from the ship.
Later, his body was retrieved from Nalchira Ghat area when fire service and civil defence, coastguard and river police members were present.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Abul Khayer confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a person, who went missing in a launch capsize in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila early Thursday, found dead on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem, 55, son of Sattar ullah, a resident of Rajpara Village in Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali. He was a chef.
Hatiya PS OC Abul Khayer said a launch was capsized in the Meghna River in Bangla Bazar area of the upazila at early hours on Thursday. Later, four persons were rescued alive in the morning, but two others remained missing.
On Sunday afternoon, a team of divers found and recovered the body of Abul Hashem.
Another missing Abul Kalam, 50, was not found yet, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
21 more contract corona in 2 dists
Lieutenant General (Rtd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, MP
Flood situation improves in S’ganj
Seven murdered in six districts  
13 detained on different charges
Two missing persons found dead in Meghna River
2 electrocuted in 2 districts


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft