Two missing persons found dead in Meghna River





The body of a diver, who went missing in the Meghna River in the upazila on Sunday, was recovered on Monday morning.

Deceased Md Mamun, 40, was a resident of Banaripara Upazila of Barishal District.

Hatiya Nalchira Ghat River Police In-Charge Md Akram Hossain said a lighter ship named Mithila Salman-3 got crippled in the river.

Three divers including Mamun, came from Dhaka, started repairing ship from Sunday afternoon. At one point, Mamun went missing from the ship.

Later, his body was retrieved from Nalchira Ghat area when fire service and civil defence, coastguard and river police members were present.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Abul Khayer confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a person, who went missing in a launch capsize in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila early Thursday, found dead on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem, 55, son of Sattar ullah, a resident of Rajpara Village in Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali. He was a chef.

Hatiya PS OC Abul Khayer said a launch was capsized in the Meghna River in Bangla Bazar area of the upazila at early hours on Thursday. Later, four persons were rescued alive in the morning, but two others remained missing.

On Sunday afternoon, a team of divers found and recovered the body of Abul Hashem.

Another missing Abul Kalam, 50, was not found yet, the OC added.















