2 electrocuted in 2 districts





TANGAIL: A school teacher was electrocuted in Gosai Joair Village under Gharinda Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Md Hazrat Ali, 67, was an assistant teacher at Ghonar Chala High School in Kalia Union of Sakhipur Upazila.

Gharinda Union Parishad (UP) Member Habibur Rahman Saddam said Hazrat Ali came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing toilet at home at around 11:30am.

He died on the spot, the UP member added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy was electrocuted in Koen Village of Baraigram Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Samiul Kawsar, 10, a fourth grader at Panchbaria Government Primary School, was the son of Abu Sayed of the area.

Nagar UP Chairman Nilufar Yasmin said Samiul came in contact with a live electric wire whiling boiling water in electric jug at home, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he was rushed to Bonpara patwari General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Samiul dead, the UP chairman added.















Two persons including a minor boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Natore, on Sunday.TANGAIL: A school teacher was electrocuted in Gosai Joair Village under Gharinda Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.Deceased Md Hazrat Ali, 67, was an assistant teacher at Ghonar Chala High School in Kalia Union of Sakhipur Upazila.Gharinda Union Parishad (UP) Member Habibur Rahman Saddam said Hazrat Ali came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing toilet at home at around 11:30am.He died on the spot, the UP member added.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy was electrocuted in Koen Village of Baraigram Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.Deceased Samiul Kawsar, 10, a fourth grader at Panchbaria Government Primary School, was the son of Abu Sayed of the area.Nagar UP Chairman Nilufar Yasmin said Samiul came in contact with a live electric wire whiling boiling water in electric jug at home, which left him seriously injured.Later, he was rushed to Bonpara patwari General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Samiul dead, the UP chairman added.