Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:10 AM
Flood Damages Aman Seedbeds

Farmers forced to buy paddy saplings at high rate

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

CHILAMARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 24: Purchasing saplings at exorbitant price rates, farmers of Chilmari Upazila are planting Aman paddy fields.
There are huge arrivals of bundles of Aman saplings in different haata and bazaars in the Upazila. But due to high demand, the selling rate is being manipulated due to lack of market-control and price-management, according to filed sources.
The sapling crisis in the locality has been due to seedbed damage. Growing sources said, the second time flood has submerged Aman seedbeds.
Seasonal traders are re-selling saplings adjusting their buying rates. They are to purchase saplings from remote areas including Lalmonirhat, Borobari, Nageshwari, Rangpur, Sayedpur, Taraganj, Peergachha, Kawnia, Tista and Rajarhat.
Farmers said as there is no government intervention in controlling market prices, the shrewd traders are charging high prices. More dangerously, tolls are being realised from traders and buyers in the haats. Farmers are rounding haat to haat to buy saplings hoping affordable rates.
Field sources said, croplands in the upazila have been largely hit by this year's flood.
That is why farmers are giving priority to Aman cultivation.
Sapling trader Jahurul said, this year saplings are selling in ever highest rates.
He added every day hundreds of farmers are thronging to different haats for saplings.
Per pon (80 bundles) is selling at Tk 800-2,000.
A buyer Abdul Kader at Thanahat said, he made cultivation taking Aman saplings at a higher rate. "Now I am in tension as the Brahmaputra River is swelling," he added.
 Sources in the Upazila Agriculture Extension Office said, seedbeds of 320 hectres in the Chilamari Upazila have been destroyed. Despite that 8,400 hectres of Aman fields have been targeted this year.
But it is unlikely that the target will be met because of seedbed destructions, he apprehended.


