Austria to expel Russia diplomat

VIENNA, Aug 24: Vienna will expel a Russian diplomat, Austria's foreign ministry said Monday, as media reported he had been involved in economic espionage for years.

"We can confirm that a Russian diplomat will be expelled," the ministry said in a statement to AFP, adding his behaviour had violated diplomatic relations. The ministry declined to give further details.

The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country, adding he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years. The Russian Embassy in Vienna slammed the expulsion order. -AFP