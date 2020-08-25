Video
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:09 AM
White House adviser resigns

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

WASHINGTON, Aug 24: Kellyanne Conway, a long-serving advisor to President Donald Trump known for sparring with reporters, announced Sunday she will step down to focus on her family.
Conway, 53, has been at Trump's side since day one, managing his 2016 campaign that catapulted the reality TV star into the world's most powerful office.
But the past four years of singular loyalty to Trump, including defending him on TV and with informal "gaggles" with the press, have taken a toll on the combative spin doctor who coined the phrase "alternative facts."
While she made a name for herself as one of Trump's sharpest defenders, her husband, prominent Washington lawyer George Conway, is a strident critic of the president, repeatedly and loudly questioning his mental fitness for office.    -AFP


