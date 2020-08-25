US police shoot black man





WASHINGTON, Aug 24: Protests erupted in the US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a black man in the back several times from close range as he got into a car on Sunday evening, according to cellphone video of the incident.The man, named as Jacob Blake by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and was in serious condition, Kenosha police said. "Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin," Evers said on Twitter."While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. "We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country." -AFP