Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:09 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump hopes Republican convention will change America’s tune

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Aug 24: President Donald Trump will draw on all his showman's instincts at the Republican convention starting Monday to get Americans to look beyond his handling of the coronavirus crisis and return him to the White House for a second term.
Facing anger over the pandemic and ensuing economic turmoil, Trump badly trails his Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls. But the Republican insists he can replicate his surprise 2016 win -- and hopes the convention, where he will be nominated to seek reelection November 3, will launch the comeback.
Due to COVID-19, the convention will be largely online, the same as the Democrats' unprecedented convention last week. But technical aspects will be only the start of the tradition-wrecking changes brought to the Trump party.
Unlike standard conventions, where the candidate stays mostly out of the way until the last night, Trump is expected to be in the limelight all four days. His family, which has had an unusual amount of influence and access at the White House during his tumultuous first term, will also be omnipresent.
There'll be First Lady Melania Trump's speech in the Rose Garden on Tuesday and addresses by the president's children, including right-wing firebrand son Don Jr, daughter-advisor Ivanka and daughter-in-law Lara Trump. On Monday, the convention kicks off with Republican delegates meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, to hear Trump speak.
Trump's climactic speech on Thursday, which the Republicans hope to follow with fireworks, will be delivered at the White House itself -- a show of power trampling over the custom of separating political campaigns from the office of president.
In yet another move raising eyebrows, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a big Trump supporter, will make a speech on his behalf while conducting an official trip to Israel.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Austria to expel Russia diplomat
White House adviser resigns
US police shoot black man
Trump hopes Republican convention will change America’s tune
S Korea faces nationwide outbreak
More Arab states will follow UAE
NZ gunman ‘planned third mosque attack’
More California blazes feared


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft