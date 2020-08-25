S Korea faces nationwide outbreak





Each day brings a new three digit virus total. Social distancing rules have been stepped up. Masks are now mandatory in Seoul.

The government is also considering whether to close schools and businesses. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has admitted that about 20% of all new cases are of unknown origin - despite the country's efficient contact tracing system which can track down around 1,000 potentially infected patients in an hour.

South Korea's fight against Covid-19 began in February after an outbreak at a Christian cult called the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the city of Daegu, about 200km (124 miles) south of Seoul. Within weeks, the outbreak was under control. But things are different this time.

The United States announced an emergency authorization to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment for the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people around the world.

The plasma therapy shows "an incredible rate of success" and "will save countless lives", Trump claimed on Sunday -- but that went much further than his own health officials' cautious welcome of the treatment. Plasma is believed to contain powerful antibodies that can help fight COVID-19 faster, and has already been used on patients in the United States and other countries.

New Zealand on Monday extended the lockdown of its biggest city to Sunday as it battled a small but persistent outbreak. Auckland went into lockdown on August 12, a day after the virus re-emerged in the city and ended New Zealand's run of 102 days without local transmission.

Ardern said the four-day extension in the city of Auckland was critical to enable the country to step down its scale of emergency restrictions - and remain at less restrictive levels.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in almost two months on Monday, fuelling optimism that a deadly second wave is subsiding.

Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland and Western Australia states reported a combined 121 new cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise since July 5. -REUTERS















