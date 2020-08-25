Video
More Arab states will follow UAE

Pompeo, Netanyahu hopeful as US vows to ensure Israel military advantage

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

JERUSALEM, Aug 24: Israel's prime minister and the US top diplomat voiced hope Monday the Jewish state would soon build ties with more Arab countries, following its landmark normalisation of relations with the United Arab Emirates.
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who started a Mideast tour in Jerusalem, both praised the US-brokered deal as a milestone toward bringing stability to the turbulent region. "I'm very hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this," said Pompeo, who was also set to visit Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE on a five-day regional tour.
Netanyahu hailed the Israel-UAE agreement as "a boon to peace and regional stability" which "heralds a new era where we could have other nations join". "I hope we'll have good news in the future, maybe in the near future," he said.
Pompeo said, "The United States will ensure Israel retains a military advantage in the Middle East under any future US arms deals with the United Arab Emirates."  Pompeo again stressed US President Donald Trump's goal that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon" and urged the international community to maintain an arms embargo on the Islamic republic.
The Israel-Emirati pact has sparked speculation on which regional country might be next, with frequent mentions made of Bahrain and Sudan.  Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which for years had supported hardline Islamist forces but which is turning its back on the era of strongman Omar al-Bashir who was ousted last year.
The State Department said Pompeo would meet Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during his tour, to "express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship". Pompeo will also meet Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa before talks with UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, it said.    -AFP


