Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:09 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

NZ gunman ‘planned third mosque attack’

Victims’ families address sentencing hearing

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WELLINGTON, Aug 24: The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 had plans to target a third mosque, his sentencing hearing has heard. Brenton Tarrant also planned to burn down the mosques, wanting to "inflict as many fatalities as possible".
The Australian first drove to the Al Noor mosque, firing on people taking part in Friday prayers. He then drove about 5km (3 miles) to the Linwood mosque and killed more people. He has pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 attempted murders and one charge of terrorism.
Tarrant, 29, faces life in prison, possibly without parole - a sentence never before imposed in New Zealand. He was confronted by survivors and relatives of the victims in court on Monday. The sentencing hearing, which will last four days, began on Monday morning in Christchurch.
The white supremacist watched without emotion as relatives of his victims recounted the horror of a massacre which prosecutors said he carefully planned to cause maximum carnage. "You gave yourself the authority to take the souls of 51 innocent people, their only crime - in your eyes - being Muslims," said Maysoon Salama, whose son Atta Elayyan was killed. "You transgress beyond comprehension, I cannot forgive you."
He could be the first person in New Zealand to receive a term of life in prison without parole, when a High Court judge sentences him later this week for carrying out the deadliest shooting in the country's history on March 15 last year.
The attacks prompted a global outpouring of grief as well as scrutiny of social media platforms after the then 28-year-old live-streamed the shootings shortly after uploading a manifesto.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Austria to expel Russia diplomat
White House adviser resigns
US police shoot black man
Trump hopes Republican convention will change America’s tune
S Korea faces nationwide outbreak
More Arab states will follow UAE
NZ gunman ‘planned third mosque attack’
More California blazes feared


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft