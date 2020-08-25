NZ gunman ‘planned third mosque attack’





The Australian first drove to the Al Noor mosque, firing on people taking part in Friday prayers. He then drove about 5km (3 miles) to the Linwood mosque and killed more people. He has pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 attempted murders and one charge of terrorism.

Tarrant, 29, faces life in prison, possibly without parole - a sentence never before imposed in New Zealand. He was confronted by survivors and relatives of the victims in court on Monday. The sentencing hearing, which will last four days, began on Monday morning in Christchurch.

The white supremacist watched without emotion as relatives of his victims recounted the horror of a massacre which prosecutors said he carefully planned to cause maximum carnage. "You gave yourself the authority to take the souls of 51 innocent people, their only crime - in your eyes - being Muslims," said Maysoon Salama, whose son Atta Elayyan was killed. "You transgress beyond comprehension, I cannot forgive you."

He could be the first person in New Zealand to receive a term of life in prison without parole, when a High Court judge sentences him later this week for carrying out the deadliest shooting in the country's history on March 15 last year.

The attacks prompted a global outpouring of grief as well as scrutiny of social media platforms after the then 28-year-old live-streamed the shootings shortly after uploading a manifesto. -REUTERS















