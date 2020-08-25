

Kimmich hails Bayern's treble winning 'Band of Brothers'

A second-half header by Bayern's former PSG product Kingsley Coman in the Lisbon final was enough to crown the Bavarian giants as European champions for the sixth time.

This is only the second time Bayern has won the treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and now Champions League titles after first achieving the feat in 2013.

"This is the biggest day in my career," said right-back Kimmich, who celebrated on the Lisbon pitch with Serge Gnabry, a fellow product of Stuttgart's academy.

"It's impossible to describe what it feels like to stand on the pitch with such a team.

"It's like playing with brothers, it doesn't get better than that.

"Even if you make a mistake, someone else makes up for it."

Bayern have become the first team to win all ten games in a single Champions League season, heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, by scoring an incredible 43 goals in the process.

Kimmich put their success down to head coach Flick who took charge in November, after predecessor Niko Kovac was sacked, and has forged an "unbeatable" spirit.

"Hansi Flick showed a lot of trust in us from the beginning," said Kimmich. -AFP















