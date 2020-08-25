Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:09 AM
latest
Home Sports

Kimmich hails Bayern's treble winning 'Band of Brothers'

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Kimmich hails Bayern's treble winning 'Band of Brothers'

Kimmich hails Bayern's treble winning 'Band of Brothers'

LISBON, AUG 24: Joshua Kimmich hailed the "Band of Brothers" spirit in the treble-winning Bayern Munich team and the impact of head coach Hansi Flick after their 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.
A second-half header by Bayern's former PSG product Kingsley Coman in the Lisbon final was enough to crown the Bavarian giants as European champions for the sixth time.
This is only the second time Bayern has won the treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and now Champions League titles after first achieving the feat in 2013.
"This is the biggest day in my career," said right-back Kimmich, who celebrated on the Lisbon pitch with Serge Gnabry, a fellow product of Stuttgart's academy.
"It's impossible to describe what it feels like to stand on the pitch with such a team.
"It's like playing with brothers, it doesn't get better than that.
"Even if you make a mistake, someone else makes up for it."
Bayern have become the first team to win all ten games in a single Champions League season, heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, by scoring an incredible 43 goals in the process.
Kimmich put their success down to head coach Flick who took charge in November, after predecessor Niko Kovac was sacked, and has forged an "unbeatable" spirit.
"Hansi Flick showed a lot of trust in us from the beginning," said Kimmich.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anderson still waiting to join 600 club as Buttler drop aids Pakistan
Kimmich hails Bayern's treble winning 'Band of Brothers'
Djokovic pulls out of doubles in New York with neck pain
Barca newcomer Pjanic 'fine' after positive coronavirus test
PSG boss Tuchel backs Neymar and Mbappe after final loss
Pogba at 'heart' of Man Utd plans, says agent Raiola
Bayern worthy winners in strangest Champions League season
83 arrests, cars set ablaze as angry PSG fans clash with police


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft