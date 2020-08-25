Video
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020
Djokovic pulls out of doubles in New York with neck pain

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

NEW YORK, AUG 24: World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew from doubles Sunday at the Western & Southern Open in New York, citing neck pain. The top-seeded Serbian was still scheduled to open singles play on Monday against qualifier Ricardis Berankis of Lithuania after a first-round bye.
Djokovic had been entered in doubles with compatriot Filip Krajinovic, but he pulled out before their scheduled opener on Sunday against Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe of the United States.
The tournament normally played in Cincinnati, Ohio, is being held this year in a quarantine bubble at the US Tennis Association's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.    -AFP


