Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:08 AM
latest
Home Sports

Pogba at 'heart' of Man Utd plans, says agent Raiola

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

ROME, AUG 24: Paul Pogba's agent said Sunday that the France midfielder is "at the heart" of Manchester United's plans, adding that he is currently discussing a contract extension with the Premier League club.
Mino Raiola told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport that Pogba, 27, "is still at the heart of an important technical project".
Raiola added that he was discussing "with no stress" the renewal to Pogba's contract at United, which currently expires next summer.
"Manchester United have never wanted to open negotiations to sell him in these last few years," he said.
In the same interview, Raiola said that he does not "have an agreement yet" to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic's spell at AC Milan.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anderson still waiting to join 600 club as Buttler drop aids Pakistan
Kimmich hails Bayern's treble winning 'Band of Brothers'
Djokovic pulls out of doubles in New York with neck pain
Barca newcomer Pjanic 'fine' after positive coronavirus test
PSG boss Tuchel backs Neymar and Mbappe after final loss
Pogba at 'heart' of Man Utd plans, says agent Raiola
Bayern worthy winners in strangest Champions League season
83 arrests, cars set ablaze as angry PSG fans clash with police


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft