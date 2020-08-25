Pogba at 'heart' of Man Utd plans, says agent Raiola

ROME, AUG 24: Paul Pogba's agent said Sunday that the France midfielder is "at the heart" of Manchester United's plans, adding that he is currently discussing a contract extension with the Premier League club.

Mino Raiola told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport that Pogba, 27, "is still at the heart of an important technical project".

Raiola added that he was discussing "with no stress" the renewal to Pogba's contract at United, which currently expires next summer.

"Manchester United have never wanted to open negotiations to sell him in these last few years," he said.

In the same interview, Raiola said that he does not "have an agreement yet" to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic's spell at AC Milan. -AFP





