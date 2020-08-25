Qawmi madrasa get permission for degree and master’s exams



Students taking lessons at Imdadia Darul Jannat Madrasa, a quami madrasa at Darus- Salam in the capital, amid Coronavirus pandemic on Monday. photo : Observer

The qawmi madrasas will be allowed to organise the exams at their convenient time but they must follow the health protocols, he said. On Aug 17, the kowmi madrasas submitted a petition to the prime minister to allow them to reopen the 'Kitab' division and hold the exams.

However, the madrasas have to fulfill six conditions.

1. Every student must wear a mask, hand gloves, safety hat.

2. Sanitation should be confirmed at the gate before entering the madrasa.









3. Students will be in their respective rooms, not scattered.

4. One student has to sit at least 3 feet away from the other student.

5. Because of Coronavirus, hugs and handshaking should be shun.

6. Teachers and staff will follow the government's health rules in the same way. The government has allowed qawmi madrasas to organise degree and master's exams amid the coronavirus pandemic provided they follow the health protocols. "The qawmi madrasas appealed to allow them to organise the exams. The government has agreed to it. No decision was made on the reopening of kowmi madrasas," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists on Monday.The qawmi madrasas will be allowed to organise the exams at their convenient time but they must follow the health protocols, he said. On Aug 17, the kowmi madrasas submitted a petition to the prime minister to allow them to reopen the 'Kitab' division and hold the exams.However, the madrasas have to fulfill six conditions.1. Every student must wear a mask, hand gloves, safety hat.2. Sanitation should be confirmed at the gate before entering the madrasa.3. Students will be in their respective rooms, not scattered.4. One student has to sit at least 3 feet away from the other student.5. Because of Coronavirus, hugs and handshaking should be shun.6. Teachers and staff will follow the government's health rules in the same way.