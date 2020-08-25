Pradeep, 6 other cops on fresh remand





The rest SIX police personnel are former inspector and in-charge of Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre Liaqat Ali, former sub-inspector Nandadulal Rakshit, assistant sub-inspector Liton Mia, and constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, and Abdullah Al Mamun.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the remand order. Earlier, the investigation officer of the case produced the policemen, accused in the murder case, before the court on completion of their seven days' remand.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) M Khairul Islam, also the investigation (IO) of the case, said, "Pradeep, Liakat and Nandadulal have given vital information and therefore they were produced before the court with a prayer for fresh remand for the sake of further investigation into the case."

Khairul said Pradeep, Liaqat and Nandadulal will be taken into RAB custody for further interrogation, while the others will be sent to jail. They will also be taken into RAB custody for quizzing.















