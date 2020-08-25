Video
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:08 AM
Home Back Page

Sinha Muder

Pradeep, 6 other cops on fresh remand

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent 

COX's BAZAR, Aug 24: A court here on Monday placed seven police personnel, including suspended officer-in-charge (0C) Pradeep Kumar Das of Teknaf police Station, on a four-day fresh remand for quizzing over the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.
The rest SIX police personnel are former inspector and in-charge of Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre Liaqat Ali, former sub-inspector Nandadulal Rakshit, assistant sub-inspector Liton Mia, and constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, and Abdullah Al Mamun.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the remand order. Earlier, the investigation officer of the case produced the policemen, accused in the murder case, before the court on completion of their seven days' remand.
Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) M Khairul Islam, also the investigation (IO) of the case, said, "Pradeep, Liakat and Nandadulal have given vital information and therefore they were produced before the court with a prayer for fresh remand for the sake of further investigation into the case."
Khairul said Pradeep, Liaqat and Nandadulal will be taken into RAB custody for further interrogation, while the others will be sent to jail. They will also be taken into RAB custody for quizzing.


