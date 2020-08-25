Video
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020
Nutrition security at risk for C-19

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The growing rate of poverty due to Covid-19 has left the country's nutrition security at risk putting the country's one-third children's physical growth at stake.
The information was given in a webinar held in Dhaka on Monday.
FAO Policy Advisor for National Poverty and Social Protection Mizanul Haque Kazol gave the information at the webinar organized by the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) where 35 journalists of different media joined.
PIB Director (Training and Studies) Md Elius Bhuiyan, Chief Technical Advisor of Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) MUCH project Naoki Minamiguchi and Research Director of the Ministry of Food Feroz Al Mahmud delivered speech at the webinar.
PIB Director General Zafar Wazed presided over the webinar.
While delivering the technical session on Nutrition Sensitive Social Protection in the context of Bangladesh, quoting a research conducted by BRAC on 'Economic Impact of Covid-19 and Way Forward for Bangladesh' FAO Policy Advisor Mizanul Haque Kazol said 95 percent households experienced income loss and 51 percent households' income reduced to almost zero due to Covid-19.
He added that three percent households did not have any food, 16 percent had only one to three days' food, and 22 percent households have 30 or more days' food. The importance of social security has increased manifold during the current situation.  
Mizanul also mentioned that the government adopted a social security strategy in 2015 and life cycle approach included in the strategy as part of bringing reform in the existing social protection system.
He also highlighted few weakness of the social protection strategy which includes duplication of beneficiary due to lack of monitoring, insufficient allowance against the requirement of the poor, lack of coordination among the implementing ministries and institutions and inadequate allowance for the child, elderly people and persons with disabilities.




Zafar Wazed said there was a lack of awareness among the common people in selecting balanced diet. Still a large number of children are suffering from under-nutrition despite economic progress.




