HC to intervene if negligence found in probe





The court also said it has kept the reported incident in its surveillance.

The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hasan and Justice AKM Zahirul Haq said this after two lawyers--Jesmin Sultana and Jamiul Hoque Faisal--placed the reports on the matter published in several newspapers.

According to the newspaper reports, five people, including three women, were tortured in broad daylight following a "cattle theft" incident at Harbang union in Cox's Bazar's Chakoria.

The five, including four of a family, were paraded through villages after their hands and waists were tied by ropes on Friday. A mother, her son and two daughters are among them.

They were then handed over to Harbang police outpost, from where the five were taken to Chakoria Upazila Health Complex. After primary treatment, they were brought to Chakoria Police Station.















The High Court (HC) on Monday said it will interfere if any negligence takes place in the enquiry into the torture of five people, including a mother, her two daughters and son, in Cox's Bazar.The court also said it has kept the reported incident in its surveillance.The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hasan and Justice AKM Zahirul Haq said this after two lawyers--Jesmin Sultana and Jamiul Hoque Faisal--placed the reports on the matter published in several newspapers.According to the newspaper reports, five people, including three women, were tortured in broad daylight following a "cattle theft" incident at Harbang union in Cox's Bazar's Chakoria.The five, including four of a family, were paraded through villages after their hands and waists were tied by ropes on Friday. A mother, her son and two daughters are among them.They were then handed over to Harbang police outpost, from where the five were taken to Chakoria Upazila Health Complex. After primary treatment, they were brought to Chakoria Police Station.