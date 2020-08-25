Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:08 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Torture on 5 in Cox’s Bazar 

HC to intervene if negligence found in probe

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday said it will interfere if any negligence takes place in the enquiry into the torture of five people, including a mother, her two daughters and son, in Cox's Bazar.
The court also said it has kept the reported incident in its surveillance.
The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hasan and Justice AKM Zahirul Haq said this after two lawyers--Jesmin Sultana and Jamiul Hoque Faisal--placed the reports on the matter published in several newspapers.
According to the newspaper reports, five people, including three women, were tortured in broad daylight following a "cattle theft" incident at Harbang union in Cox's Bazar's Chakoria.
The five, including four of a family, were paraded through villages after their hands and waists were tied by ropes on Friday. A mother, her son and two daughters are among them.
They were then handed over to Harbang police outpost, from where the five were taken to Chakoria Upazila Health Complex. After primary treatment, they were brought to Chakoria Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qawmi madrasa get permission for degree and master’s exams
Pradeep, 6 other cops on fresh remand
Nutrition security at risk for C-19
HC to intervene if negligence found in probe
No new law scrapping those of Bangabandhu era, decides Cabinet
Tarique led Aug 21 grenade attack from Hawa Bhaban: Quader
China sells most advanced warship to Pakistan; 3 more to sail by 2021
PM pays tributes to Ivy Rahman


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft