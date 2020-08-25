No new law scrapping those of Bangabandhu era, decides Cabinet





The decision was taken in the meeting of Cabinet held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban while the Cabinet members have joined from the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.

While briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters that it's a landmark decision of the Cabinet.

Regarding the reasons behind the decision, he said according to an observation of the High Court in February 2013 all necessary ordinances that promulgated from August 15, 1975 to 1979 and from 1982-1986 will be changed into laws while the rest be scrapped.

"If the old laws, enacted from 1972 to August 15, 1975, are scrapped by new laws due to necessity of time then it would be hard for the people to fully understand how was the government under the leadership of Bangabandhu after the country's independence and how was the state management of that time," he added.

He said, "If these laws remain effective, then those who will go for research and do their works on political science and state management will be able to clearly understand the then government seeing those. They will be able to understand how the state infrastructure was developed and how the state and administration were conducted."

The Cabinet Secretary also added, "So, those laws will be amended only, if necessary, not be scrapped or replaced with new ones."

Following the decision, the Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the 'House Building Finance Corporation Order (Amendment), 2020' to increase the authorized capital and paid-up capital, and expand its area of providing services.

The original law was promulgated in 1973, during Bangabandhu's rule, through an order.

With the amendment, the authorized capital of the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) will be Tk 1,000 crore while the paid-up capital Tk 500 crore.

"With the enhancement of the amount, the HBFC will be able to provide more services," he said.

With the amendment, he said, the duration of the maximum punishment has been increased to five years or Tk 5 lakh as fine or both for breaching the law.

The Cabinet also gave its nod in principle to the 'Bankers' Book Evidence Act, 2020' to replace the old 'Bankers' Book Evidence Act, 1891'.









The law will be a new one as the ground reality has changed a lot given the reality of 1891. In this connection, he mentioned that new provisions of banking through digital and ICT-based banking system will be incorporated in the new aspects in it. The Cabinet Secretary mentioned that the new law defines the jurisdiction of the court for any bank related information, which are totally prohibited in the old law.





