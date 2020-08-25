Tarique led Aug 21 grenade attack from Hawa Bhaban: Quader





Quader made the remarks while talking to the media after paying homage to Ivy Rahman, former president of Bangladesh Mohila AL and wife of former president Zillur Rahman. Quader along with party leaders placed a wreath at the grave of Ivy Rahman at Banani Graveyard and offered a special prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed soul.

Ivy Rahman was grievously injured in grenade attacks on AL rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on August 21 in 2004 and succumbed to injuries on August 24.

Beside AL and its associate bodies also paid rich tributes to the Ivy Rahman at her 16th death anniversary.

Obaidul Quader, also the minister of Road Transport and Bridges, said, "To conceal the August 21 incident BNP staged Judge Mia drama, destroyed evidence and did not allow the FBI to investigate. Because, Tarique Rahman was the mastermind of the massacre and he operated it from the Hawa Bhaban."

"Mufti Hannan of Harkatul Jihad said that everything that happened on Bangabandhu Avenue was managed by Tarique Rahman from Hawa Bhaban. There is no way to deny the truth of history," he added.

Asking to BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said, "BNP came to power in many times but did you try to bring the Zia killers to justice or did you demand justice for Zia murder?"















