PM pays tributes to Ivy Rahman



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with party leaders paying tributes to Ivy Rahman by placing a wreath at her grave at Banani Graveyard in the capital on Monday. photo : Observer

"In every movement and struggle, she (Ivy Rahman) was always in the field. She was there with the mass people. In any meeting, she used to sit with workers, she had no ego. This kind of horrific death of such a nice person cannot be tolerated," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while talking about the death anniversary of Ivy Rahman and the August 21 grenade attack at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Secretariat.

She attended the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, said Ivy Rahman was the leader of Mahila AL and the wife of late President Zillur Rahman. She was involved in politics since her student life. "We did politics together for a long time," the PM said.

Recalling the August 21 grenade attack, she said the severely injured Ivy Rahman was taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka where she was declared dead on August 24.

In the August 21 grenade attack, 22 AL leaders and activists were killed and four of them were from Mahila AL. There were two unidentified bodies.

"Maybe those were the bodies of attackers, we don't know anything about them, no one came to claim their bodies, but we lost 22 of our leaders and activists, while 600-700 were injured," she said.

Hasina said many injured people who recovered after taking immediate treatment later died due to the grenade splinters that remained in their bodies. -UNB















