Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:07 AM
latest
Home Business

India needs more global-sized banks to become $5t economy

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

KOLKATA, Aug 24: Chief economic adviser K V Subramanian on Sunday said that India needs more global sized banks to help the country achieve $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.
He rued the fact that India has only one bank in top 100 global bank list while a country much smaller in size has more such banks.
State Bank of India (SBI) at the 55th position is the only bank in the global top 100 list. China has 18 banks while the US has 12 in the list.
"India is the fifth largest economy in the world. So, if the Indian banking sector was proportional to the size of its economy, India should have been where South Korea is, which has six banks in the global top hundred. But in contrast, India has only one bank in the global top hundred," he said.
Even countries that are a fraction of India's size for example Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Norway have at least one bank in the global top hundred, he said while delivering a lecture at the fifth anniversary event of Bandhan Bank.
"If you take countries like Sweden and Singapore, Sweden is one-sixth the size of the economy, Singapore is one-eighth the size of the economy, they have three banks in the global top hundred," he said.
Subramanian said that "like cricketer M S Dhoni who had shown the country how to win in the foreign shores, the Indian banking system also needs to scale up to global standards".
"The Indian banking system needs to conquer the world. Rather being tigers at home, it should scale up its presence in the world rankings where China is leading in terms of the number of banks, followed by the US," he said.
That's what should now be the goal of the Indian banking sector, because India is not any more a small economy but the fifth largest economy in the world, he said.




"So, the basic point I'm trying to make here is that now in order for India to become a $5 trillion economy, the banking sector needs to be proportional at least proportional to the size of its economy, if not bigger than the proportionality," he said.
In addition to global sized banks, the chief economic adviser said India needs more banks. For instance, he said the US, which is one third of India in terms of population, has 20 times more banks.
More banks will enhance competition in banking and bring down the cost for consumers, he said.
Laying emphasis on adoption of technology, he said there is also a need to focus more on data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning as banking has become more technology driven. Citing a study, Subramanian said technology can play a key role in both scale, and quality of lending.    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India needs more global-sized banks to become $5t economy
PIA to file appeal for resumption of flights to EU
US-Bangla increases flight frequency to Kuala Lumpur
Microsoft defends Fortnite maker in Apple fight
Robi-10MS brings digital skill development courses
HK buyers rush for UK properties after security law
Project launched for safe foods amid corona crisis
Tk 700cr fund set up for BD jobless expat workers


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft