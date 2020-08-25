US-Bangla increases flight frequency to Kuala Lumpur





The airline will operate flight to Kuala Lumpur from Dhaka on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from September 1 next, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

The US-Bangla airlines, the country's largest private carrier in terms of fleet size, resumed the Malaysian destination on Aug 16 after nearly five months as the busy air route was suspended for containing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in March.

Both the Bangladesh and Malaysian civil aviation authorities took the decision of resumption of the flight operation between the two countries in a limited scale under a set of regulations.

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh airlines also resumed its operation on the route with two weekly flights, on every Tuesday and Wednesday, on August 18 last, airlines sources said.

Currently, passengers with permanent residency, second home status, diplomatic status, work permit and medical ground under certain conditions only can travel to Malaysia from Bangladesh, official source of Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) said.

Tourists are not being allowed to travel to Malaysia, it added.

On March 21, the CAAB first imposed a ban on commercial international flight operation to and from 10 countries - Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore - due to the pandemic.

























US-Bangla airlines has decided to increase its flight frequency on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route to three from two weekly flight from September 1.The airline will operate flight to Kuala Lumpur from Dhaka on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from September 1 next, according to a press release issued on Sunday.The US-Bangla airlines, the country's largest private carrier in terms of fleet size, resumed the Malaysian destination on Aug 16 after nearly five months as the busy air route was suspended for containing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in March.Both the Bangladesh and Malaysian civil aviation authorities took the decision of resumption of the flight operation between the two countries in a limited scale under a set of regulations.National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh airlines also resumed its operation on the route with two weekly flights, on every Tuesday and Wednesday, on August 18 last, airlines sources said.Currently, passengers with permanent residency, second home status, diplomatic status, work permit and medical ground under certain conditions only can travel to Malaysia from Bangladesh, official source of Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) said.Tourists are not being allowed to travel to Malaysia, it added.On March 21, the CAAB first imposed a ban on commercial international flight operation to and from 10 countries - Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore - due to the pandemic.