Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:07 AM
Robi-10MS brings digital skill development courses

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020
Business Desk

Robi, the country's leading digital services provider Robi has launched Digital Marketing Masterclass, a certification course model with the objective to offer an online learning platform on digital marketing for students and young professionals.
In collaboration with Robi-10 Minute School (10MS), Robi has taken this initiative with two specialized courses named Digital Marketing and Content Creation. The courses will be taught by Ayman Sadiq, founder and CEO of Robi-10 Minute School and Sadman Sadik respectively.
Having the video strong network with the widest coverage across the country, Robi is paving the way to cater the digital skill development needs of people.
The need of online learning and skill development has increased multifold in recent times with number of students, entrepreneurs and professionals looking to enhance their knowledge and learning on digital media as most of the businesses and jobs are highly focused on digital marketing now-a-days.
As the country gears up to enter into the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, Robi-10MS playing the pivotal role in imparting knowledge and skills among the youth through online learning.
The certification courses offer learning opportunities on  F-commerce, growth hacking, graphic designing for content creators, content marketing on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and future marketers with the overall knowledge of digital media to prepare them for future job market. All participants will have the opportunity to receive certificates upon successful completion of the courses.


