Project launched for safe foods amid corona crisis





With the financial support of USAID, a NGO, Unnayan Sangha, will implement the year long project in association with Switzerland-based NGO Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), says a press release.

The project's tenure may be extended in view of the prevailing situation and demand.

The inception event for launch of the project was held at seminar room of Science Bhaban of Government Teachers' Training College, Dhaka on Monday..

ASM Ferdous, councillor of No. 18 ward of Dhaka South City Corporation, inaugurated the project as the chief guest.

Event, organiSed by GAIN, was informed that ensuring nutritious and safe foods among people has become a challenging due to Corona crisis.

Initially, to be headed by leaders of New Market and Islampur vegetable market committees, the project will be implemented with the involvement of food commodity suppliers, sellers, buyers and local eminent persons.

Shakhawat Hossain, project director of Unnayan Sangha, gave a welcome speech, while GM Reza Sumon, programme associate of GAIN, made a presentation about the project.

Chaired by Md. Moklesur Rahman, president of Banalata Market Business Association, New Market, Dhaka, GAIN's country director Dr. Rudaba Khandker, Dr. Samrat Naser Khaleque, general secretary of the association, Momtaj Shahanara, acting vice principal of the college, spoke at the event.

Amid the pandemic, the speakers called upon private entrepreneurs to come forward for diversification of foods and ensuring nutritious and safe foods along with smooth market management.

































A project titled 'EatSafe: Evidence and Action toward Safe, Nutritious Food: Covid-19 Response' has been launched for facing the situation caused due to Corona pandemic in the country.With the financial support of USAID, a NGO, Unnayan Sangha, will implement the year long project in association with Switzerland-based NGO Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), says a press release.The project's tenure may be extended in view of the prevailing situation and demand.The inception event for launch of the project was held at seminar room of Science Bhaban of Government Teachers' Training College, Dhaka on Monday..ASM Ferdous, councillor of No. 18 ward of Dhaka South City Corporation, inaugurated the project as the chief guest.Event, organiSed by GAIN, was informed that ensuring nutritious and safe foods among people has become a challenging due to Corona crisis.Initially, to be headed by leaders of New Market and Islampur vegetable market committees, the project will be implemented with the involvement of food commodity suppliers, sellers, buyers and local eminent persons.Shakhawat Hossain, project director of Unnayan Sangha, gave a welcome speech, while GM Reza Sumon, programme associate of GAIN, made a presentation about the project.Chaired by Md. Moklesur Rahman, president of Banalata Market Business Association, New Market, Dhaka, GAIN's country director Dr. Rudaba Khandker, Dr. Samrat Naser Khaleque, general secretary of the association, Momtaj Shahanara, acting vice principal of the college, spoke at the event.Amid the pandemic, the speakers called upon private entrepreneurs to come forward for diversification of foods and ensuring nutritious and safe foods along with smooth market management.